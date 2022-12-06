WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s still time to help families in need have gifts under the tree for their children this Christmas.

The Warren Family Mission is still looking for donations to help meet the need of its annual toy distribution, which is 10 days away.

The mission’s director of public relations, Dominic Mararri, says they still need children’s toys for babies all the way up to teenagers.

The mission plans to help 400 families this year, which is more than 1,000 children. That’s 100 families more than what the organization helped in 2021.

“It would be greatly appreciated to help a family in need this year,” Mararri says. “There’s children that are counting on the community –and once again, our Valley always steps up when we have these needs.”

The new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the mission’s location on Tod Avenue. Monetary donations can either be made online or sent in. Just make sure you note the donations are for toys.

The money will be used to help organizers buy items to fill the gaps in toys for different age groups.