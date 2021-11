COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 23, ODH reports a total of 1,653,380 (+6,143) cases, leading to 84,886 (+567) hospitalizations and 10,632 (+55) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,715,557 people — or 57.45% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 12,165 from the previous day.