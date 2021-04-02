Warren Family Mission serving to-go dinners, giving away Easter baskets

Easter dinners will be available from noon until 4 p.m.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission will be having its annual Easter dinner Friday but because of the pandemic, there will be some changes.

All meals will be served to-go and for delivery.

If you haven’t already scheduled your delivery, you’ll need to show up to get a to-go meal.

Meals will be available from noon until 4 p.m. at the Mission on Todd Avenue NW.

There will also be 300 Easter baskets given to kids 13 years old and younger, but they have to be there to get one.

It’s the Warren Family Mission’s 21st year of doing the Easter dinner.