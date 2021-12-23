WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission was serving up dinners for its annual Christmas Holiday Meal on Thursday.

About 30 volunteers helped pack up to-go meals for pick up or delivery. There were 2,495 meals served.

The line started getting long right when the distribution opened at noon.

Normally, this is a sit-down dinner, but between COVID and the recent death of the Mission’s executive director, it was decided that the meal would be to-go.

Dominic Mararri, with the Warren Family Mission, thanked the support of the community for helping out this time of year.

“We couldn’t have pulled it off without the community, the donors that believe in us. We would like to wish everybody a merry Christmas and a happy holidays. Encourage everyone to hold their loved ones a little closer this year,” he said.

In addition to giving away food, the mission was also giving away about 350 toys to children in attendance.

Mararri said the dollar does not go as far as it used to and that it is important to make sure everyone has a meal for the holiday.