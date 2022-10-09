WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Family Mission is hosting its annual winter clothing drive this Friday, Oct. 14 from 1-3 p.m.

They are still in need of gently used or new coats, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets. Warren Family Mission’s public relations director Dominic Mararri said they will keep collecting clothes up to the day of the drive.

“This year particularly, we do have a higher need because our clothing room has seen a 105% increase in the amount of people that we’ve seen come through,” Mararri said.

He said that’s 2,852 more people than last year. Mararri said in previous years they have been able to prepare for the winter coat drive year-round — but this year has been different.

“Set those items aside and save them for the big distribution that will help 300-400 people, but this year with the people that have just been steadily coming in, using the clothing room, we haven’t had a chance to stockpile,” Mararri said.

He said more people have also been using their food services. The mission is looking for food donations as the holidays approach.

“With Thanksgiving, we’ll be serving meals, we anticipate serving close to 2,500 meals,” Mararri said.

He said the community has always been good about helping others and giving back in a time of need.

“There’s a cry for help and there’s always a call to action. The Mahoning Valley people step up. We have a great community that’s very generous and over the top in helping people,” Mararri said.

For more information on how to donate, contact the Warren Family Mission at 330-394-5437.