Warren Family Mission, Second Harvest come together for drive-thru food giveaway

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local community organizations are doing what they can to support those in need. On Thursday, people sat in their cars, in long lines, just to receive some help.

Tough times call for inspirational leaders. The Warren Family Mission, in collaboration with the Second Harvest Food Bank, stepped up for a drive-thru food giveaway.

“During a time of panic like we are in now, it is essential that we come together as a community to unify as one to help serve those who are in need,” said Becky Page, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Page says we are all in need during these tough times but it’s still important to help each other.

“It’s never been more important that we give back as much as we can, even though we may be in need with things ourselves. It’s great to see a community coming together to give back to those who need it most,” she said.

After seeing the reaction from people, Pastor Chris Gilger of the Warren Family Mission said this gesture was more than just giving away food.

“They had tears in their eyes. They were being so thankful. So that made me appreciate doing this a lot more,” he said.

People in cars continued to line up throughout the day at Packard Park.

“In the first two hours, we’ve gone through over 400 cars and at the end of the day, I think we are going to exceed 600 cars today,” Page said.

By the end of the day, approximately 50,000 pounds of food was distributed to about 750 cars.