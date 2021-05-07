Warren Family Mission restarts clothing ministry

You can help the mission by donating new or gently used clothing

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is restarting its clothing ministry June 3.

The coronavirus had limited access to the clothes it had hanging around.

But now, the mission wants to make the clothing ministry available to the community again.

You can help the mission by donating new or gently used clothing.

It needs mainly summer clothing right now, plus more items specifically for men and children.

The clothing ministry was shut down for about a year, and is ready to welcome back people who need items.

“The need is so great because all these places around here, they shut down their clothing room areas. It’s very limited right now on the places that are accepting them and also giving them out due to COVID-19,” said Caitlin White, a representative of the Warren Family Mission.

The Warren Family Mission accepts shoes, too.

You can drop-off clothing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Warren Family Mission also needs volunteers to sort through the clothing that is donated.