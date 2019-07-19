Warren Family Mission ready to care for people trying to cool off

The director said the number of residents was 35% higher Friday than on this day last year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In this heat, people are looking for somewhere they can get cool. Warren Family Mission is stepping in to help.

The organization is well-prepared for the weather. Its facilities are cool and food and refreshments are available for anyone who needs them.

“When this weather comes, you definitely need to get out of it. We offer a cool place to stay, a safe shelter and also refreshments,” Director Dominic Marrari said.

Anywhere you can find to cool off is important so you don’t experience any dangerous, heat-related illnesses.

He said the number of residents was 35% higher Friday than on this day last year.

Marrari said normally in the summer, people aren’t looking for shelter as much because they can camp outside. This year is different.

He is thankful for the community that helps support Warren Family Mission’s programs, saying without them, these cooling facilities wouldn’t be possible.