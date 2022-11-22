WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is ready to serve thousands of people a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday, volunteers were busy setting up the dining area for the first in-person Thanksgiving community dinner since 2019.

As much as 6,000 pounds of turkey, 50 gallons of gravy, 150 pounds of stuffing, and all the fixings have been prepared ahead of the big feast.

The mission expects to serve around 2,500 meals Wednesday, which is about 300 more meals than last year.

“We couldn’t be more ready. It’s taken a team of volunteers to come together to be able to organize this. We’re just doing the last-minute details — decorating the mission, getting the tablecloths together,” said Dominic Mararri, the mission’s public relations director.

The annual Thanksgiving community dinner will be served from noon to 3 p.m. at the mission on Tod Avenue.