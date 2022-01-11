WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission has launched its cold weather program for 2022.

Anyone can go to the Mission’s location on Tod Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

People can have a hot cup of coffee and get out of the cold for a bit.

The Warren Family Mission also has about 40 beds available for people who are in need of temporary shelter.

Dominic Mararri says in the last few days, three people have come in.

“With these frigid temperatures, our phones are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Just, you know, everybody stay safe and if you need to get out of the cold weather, you can count on the Warren Family Mission to come warm up,” he said.

Mararri says those who need to get out of the cold can call the Warren Family Mission at 330-394-5437 to see what they can do to help.