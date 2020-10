The Warren Family Mission is planning to pass out coats this winter, but they need donations first

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is planning to pass out coats this winter, but they need donations first.

The mission is asking for men’s, women’s and children’s coats, new or used.

Coat donations can be dropped off at the mission’s facility on Tod Avenue NW.

