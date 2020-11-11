Warren Family Mission in need of Thanksgiving items and volunteers

The Warren Family Mission is still planning to feed people in need a Thanksgiving meal

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is still planning to feed people in need of a Thanksgiving meal, but they need your help.

The annual Thanksgiving meal at the mission will be different this year. They will be no breaking bread together inside as a community family. Instead, the room used for dining will be empty, and all meals will be served to go from their red trailer or delivered to seniors who don’t have the transportation to get there. Still, they expect to feed 2,500 people.

“We anticipate the need to be just as great as it has been before in the past. One different thing, though, is we just don’t anticipate to have the people here,” said Dominic Mararri, spokesperson for the Warren Family Mission.

With just two weeks to go, they are lacking supplies to meet that need.

“We are in need of a lot, but our community is faithful and they always come through for us,” Mararri said.

Last year the mission cooked up 325 turkeys for the holiday meal. Right now, they only have about 30. They also need some of the fixings, like mashed potatoes and boxed stuffing.

They’re also looking for volunteers to help deliver and pack the dinners.

“I’ve learned to just lean on God and God always provides, and our community always steps up. We will get through it. We will make it, and we will be able to provide a meal to those that could use a Thanksgiving meal this year,” Mararri said.

Food and monetary donations can be dropped off at the Warren Family Mission on Tod Avenue.

