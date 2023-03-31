WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Easter meal at the Warren Family Mission is a week away, and some items are still needed to make the 25th annual dinner complete.

On Friday, Easter baskets were being assembled to give out to children at the meal.

The Mission still needs stuffing, crushed pineapple, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, mashed potatoes, jars of gravy, Hawaiian rolls and desserts.

It is expecting to serve about 2,000 meals.

The Mission also has about 1,400 meals that will be delivered. Nine more volunteer drivers are needed to deliver them.

“With gas prices, with utility costs, with inflation that you know has hit our community pretty hard, a lot of people are just finding it hard to come out to the meal, so we’ve had to adapt and really go ahead and get those meals to shut-ins that can’t get out,” said Dominic Mararri with the Warren Family Mission.

The meal will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at the Mission on Tod Avenue.