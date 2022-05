WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A close call Friday for the Warren Family Mission.

A pickup truck caught fire on Route 82 because of a gas leak.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

Unfortunately, this was the truck the mission uses through the summer to haul their trailer for mowing.

It’s now in need of a four-wheel-drive truck that can hook up a hitch.

If you are able to donate or help, please contact the Warren Family mission at 330-394-5437.