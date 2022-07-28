WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Family Mission is getting ready for its annual School Supply giveaway next week.

They will soon be stuffing backpacks with things like folders, crayons, and pencils but they could use more supplies and about 50 backpacks.

They’re looking for another 25 bags for boys and 25 for girls in grades 6-8.

Donations can be made in person at the Mission on Tod Avenue.

You can also give a monetary donation on the Mission’s website.

“It’s especially important to prepare our kids to be able to do that and to give them the supplies needed to be successful in school, so if you can find it in your heart to help here at the Warren Family Mission we’d greatly appreciate that,” said Dominic Mararri with Warren Family Mission.

The Warren Family Mission expects to give filled backpacks to about 400 children.

The giveaway is scheduled for Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.