WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Families had the chance to “shop” for their children at the Warren Family Mission’s annual toy giveaway.

This year, 340 families registered to take part in the event, which is 40 more than the previous year.

It’s all to ensure families in need have presents under the tree for their children on Christmas.

Twenty-five volunteers also showed up to help with the event.

As the Warren Family Mission continues to mourn the sudden passing of their beloved Pastor Chris Gilger, Dominic Mararri says it was important for the people involved in the organization to still host the toy giveaway.

“I think carrying on the legacy definitely is, you know, more than needed because Pastor Chris would have wanted that and there’s a lot of families that depended on him and we’re just trying to keep ourselves together keep the organization going,” he said.

The Warren City Health District also hosted a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the mission. It gave people who wanted to receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine the opportunity to do so.