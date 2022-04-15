WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — This Good Friday, sitting down together for dinner is once again a reality.

Easter is being celebrated at the Warren Family Mission with free food and fun festivities. The Mission, which had to cancel in-person meals during the pandemic, is presenting its first in-person Easter Dinner since then.

The Mission will be serving meals Friday from noon until 4 p.m. at the Mission. The event is free to the public.

To-go meals are available at the red trailer, and the Mission will offer in-person seating as well.

The Mission also has over 1,500 meals scheduled to be delivered to shut-ins. Kids will also get Easter baskets.