Warren Family Mission expecting greater need for toy drive, Christmas dinner this year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local nonprofit needs your donations for two of its big events.

The Warren Family Mission is getting ready for its annual Christmas toy drive on December 19. The organization is expecting to provide toys for about 400 families.

Then it’s time for the yearly Christmas dinner on December 22. This year, they’ll be delivering meals and serving to-go meals. The Mission thinks it’ll serve around 2,500 meals.

To make it all happen, the Mission still needs more food and toys.

“This year, as always, there’s always a great need,” Dominic Mararri said. “This year, it’s a little more tough as we face a pandemic. Nationally and locally, a lot of families are just having trouble putting food on the table.”

Toy donations for children of all ages will be accepted until December 19. You can drop off your new toy donations at the Warren Family Mission, located at 155 Tod Ave. NW in Warren.

A hundred slots are still open if you’d like your family to receive toys from the drive, but you must register ahead of time.

You can register by going to the Warren Family Mission Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. To apply, you must bring the following things:

Current photo ID

If you do not receive public assistance, bring insurance cards and birth certificates for all children in the home

Printout of Jobs & Family Services assistance if you receive any and do not have medical cards or birth certificates

If you are not the biological parent, you must bring proof of custody

As far as the dinners, the Mission is asking for donations of the following food items:

Hams

Mostaccioli noodles

Spaghetti sauce

Canned crushed pineapple

Rolls

Pre-packaged Christmas cookies

If you need a Christmas meal, you can pick it up at the red trailer outside of the Warren Family Mission from 12 to 4 p.m. December 23.