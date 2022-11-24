WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The shopping season is back. While you’re out getting deals, Warren Family Mission is asking for your help. They are in need of toys for the annual Christmas Toy Drive.

Each year, Warren Family Mission hosts a toy distribution. Their goal is to make sure every child has something under the tree on Christmas morning.

“The holidays bring up a lot of grief for some and to be able to help them supply toys for their children and give them that opportunity to allow gifts under the tree to give the children those memories,” said Dominic Marrari, director of public relations at the Warren Family Mission.

They are looking for new, unwrapped toys for children ages 0 to eighteen.

“The teen gifts are always the hardest ones to shop for. We are always in need of thirteen plus,” said Mararri.

Some ideas for teen gifts are headphones, curling irons, LED light strips, blankets, and gift cards. Mararri tells me it’s fun to get creative.

“Imagine yourself as a child. What would you want as a seven year old? You know, and that’s the joy of being able to go out and shop and imagine what that toy till bring to that child,” said Mararri.

This year, they are anticipating helping out 400 families. Mararri says the next few days are a great time to think about giving back.

“We have Black Friday, Cyber Saturday and even giving Tuesday. It’s the trifecta of the volunteering and give back season and it’s definitely a good opportunity to think about others and get outside of yourself and put yourself in somebody else’s shoes,” said Mararri.

The toy drive will be happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 16 at the Warren Family Mission. They will be collecting toys until December 14.