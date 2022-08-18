WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Summer is coming to an end and the cold Ohio winter will be here before we know it.

The Warren Family Mission is collecting donations for their annual Winter Coat Drive.

They are looking for new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarfs, and blankets for all ages. Items can be donated up until Oct. 10.

Last year, the Warren Family Mission gave away over 400 coats to those in need.

“The winters do get cold and especially with the rise in utility bills and everything and people are struggling right now. Sometimes you gotta choose between paying a bill and buying a coat so if we can help the community in need it’s very important,” said Brianne Gayhart with Warren Family Mission.

You can drop off donations at their main location in downtown Warren. The Coat Drive will be held on Oct. 14 from 1-3 p.m.