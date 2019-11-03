Warren Family Mission asking for food donations as Thanksgiving preparations begin

The mission is asking for items like turkeys, boxed mashed potatoes, pies and coffee

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission has served Thanksgiving dinner for 21 years and is gearing up to hold this year’s big meal on Nov. 27. But organizers say they’re in desperate need of food.

Last year, the mission served about 3,000 Thanksgiving meals. It has the same goal this year.

“We plan on cooking over 300 turkeys, 500 pounds of mashed potatoes, 53 gallons of gravy, 200 pounds of stuffing, 75 pounds of corn and 75 pounds of coleslaw,” said Dominic Mararri, the mission’s director of public relations.

The mission is asking for the community’s help in donating the following items.

“So we can definitely use turkeys, boxed mashed potatoes — the instant mashed potatoes — milk, butter, margarine, pies, crushed pineapples, coffee and coffee creamer,” Mararri said.

A little donation goes a long way.

“I mean, I see how people’s faces… some people are very emotional because they only get so much a month. They can afford so much a month… and it’s a blessing. People tell me all the time, thank you so much for what you do, it’s much appreciated,” said Brian Taylor, a cook/server for the mission.

Taylor said every holiday, his work helps him appreciate what he has.

And for those who cannot drive to the mission…

“We will have a team of delivery drivers out in the community delivering meals to shut-ins and senior centers of people who possibly can get out,” Mararri said.

Mararri said he is very thankful for such a helpful community and hopes this year’s holiday season is as great as the last.