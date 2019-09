The event was sponsored by Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership along with donations from the community

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – People living in Highland Terrace in Warren were treated to a free day of fun on Saturday.

The community fun day included a variety of activities for kids, including games and a basketball tournament. There was also yoga and free hot dogs for participants to enjoy.

The event was sponsored by Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership along with donations from the community.