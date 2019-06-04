Warren elementary students set up bake sale to raise money for cancer

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three soon-to-be fourth graders are raising money to help in the fight against cancer.

Lyla Day, Ella Economos and Alessandra Renn set up a bake sale on Perkinswood Boulevard in Warren on Tuesday.

The three girls are good friends and students at Warren JFK.

They were selling biscotti, bracelets, key chains and lemonade.

All the money they collect will be donated to causes that help battle cancer, like the Relay For Life at their school.

“We’re trying to raise some money so family members, friends, family gets affected by cancer we can help them,” Day said.

This is the second year the girls have hosted a bake sale to raise money for a good cause.

Last year, their donations went to help buy school supplies for those in need.