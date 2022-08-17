WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A drug bust in Warren not only netted a lot of drugs but also fake packaging material to fool drug customers.

The Warren Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit along with the Warren Township Police Department searched a house on Seventh Street SW on Wednesday where they found 200 grams of crack cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, a handgun, drug packaging materials and surveillance equipment.

Investigators say the empty drug packages were being filled with marijuana to simulate “commercial-grade product from California.”

Typically, seized drugs are sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation before charges are filed.