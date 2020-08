A police report listed one of the victims as a nine-year-old boy

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren detectives are investigating an alleged sexual assault on three children.

A Youngstown woman told police that last year, between June and September, three children she now has custody of were assaulted by a man on Jackson Street SW in Warren.

A police report listed one of the victims as a nine-year-old boy.

Detectives are looking into the case.