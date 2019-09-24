Warren dad jailed, accused of beating young son for nearly 2 hours

A police report said the 6-year-old had serious bruises, a black eye and cuts -- one of which got infected

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in jail, charged with beating his 6-year-old son, who was found with infected wounds.

Police said other adults in the home on Youngstown Road heard 29-year-old Clarence White beating his son for almost two hours.

“If you’re aware of or even suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call us as soon as possible,” said Tim Schaffner, executive director of Trumbull County Children Services.

A police report from the Friday incident said the child had serious bruises, a black eye and cuts — one of which got infected. The boy was rushed to the hospital.

Police said conditions inside the house were “deplorable.” They were so bad, in fact, that the boy and four other children were taken into protective custody.

Due to privacy laws, Schaffner couldn’t discuss specifics of this case, but he said in most cases like this, the first priority is to protect the children.

“In situations where a child is injured, we make sure all the children involved are safe until we figure things out.”

Daniel Beauchene lives two doors down and said he occasionally sees kids outside, but didn’t think anything was wrong.

There were five adults and five children living in the house when police were called Friday.

In cases like this, Children Services will look for other close relatives or a foster family to take care of the kids while investigators evaluate the home.

“There are times when there are multiple families living together and with utilities, that’s never really a safe place for kids,” Schaffner said.

White pleaded not guilty to child endangerment when he went to court Monday. He’s in jail on $25,000 bond.