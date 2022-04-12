WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren dad is facing several charges after police say he was driving high with his son in the car with a loaded gun.

According to a police report, officers stopped Marco Dukes Jr., 24, just before 11 p.m. Sunday for running a stop sign on Sweetbriar Blvd. SW.

Officers smelled marijuana and saw a lit marijuana cigarette on the center console, the report stated.

A 7-year-old child was in the front passenger seat and was not restrained, police said.

Officers said Dukes’ eyes were glossy and drooping and that his speech and movements were slow.

Officers also found a loaded gun under the driver’s seat.

Police said that the child was taken from the vehicle and turned over to his mother.

Dukes was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for a blood draw. He was later booked into the Trumbull County Jail and charged with child endangering, OVI, child restraint, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension, and the stop sign violation.

Dukes pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday and is being held without bond. A hearing is set for April 19.