WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were called to a fire that started inside of a garage in Warren Thursday morning.

The Warren Fire Department was called to the 1300 block of West Market Street around 6:45 a.m.

Firefighters said on Twitter that it was a working fire in a garage.

Crews said the fire was extinguished quickly, and there were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation.