WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County held a special event in Warren on Saturday.

It was their annual Chalk on the Walk event, which has been a tradition for around 30 years.

Families and kids were invited out for a fun day of chalk drawing, live music, donuts, face painting and tie-dye.

There were around 30 different artists, vendors and nonprofit organizations.

“To get outside, be active in the community, meet other kids and art tends to be a good vehicle to do that, to draw people together and to allow kids to express themselves,” said James Shuttic with the Fine Arts Council.

Many kids enjoyed showing off their chalk art to their siblings and friends.