Warren couple robbed at gunpoint

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple told police they were robbed at gunpoint as they left their home in Warren.

The incident happened Friday at about 8:20 p.m. outside an apartment on Lodwick Dr. NW.

According to a police report, the couple saw two men standing by a tree in the backyard of the building but thought they were tenants.

As the couple came down from their upstairs apartment, they said the two men approached them, demanded their wallets, keys and money. One of the men then raised a gun and fired it near the woman’s head, the report stated.

Police say they found a shell casing in the area.