Warren couple reports being robbed in bed by armed intruders

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple in Warren told police they awoke to two armed intruders standing over their bed.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Olive Ave. NE, according to a police report.

The man told police that one of the intruders hit him over the head with a gun after demanding money.

The 28-year-old man said he gave the robbers the few dollars that were in his pocket and $400 from the woman’s purse. He said the two ran after hearing a siren.

The couple said they didn’t know the intruders.

They described one of the intruders as being thin with dark skin, about 5’8″ tall. That person was wearing a black-and-white matching sweatsuit and was carrying a pink and gray a semiautomatic handgun.

The other intruder was described as a light-skinned man, about 5’8″ tall. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue or black jeans and sneakers with a lime green-colored pattern. He was carrying a dark-colored semiautomatic handgun.