WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren couple is facing charges after police say an immobile puppy was found laying outside their apartment building.

Brandon Greathouse and Jessica Mason both pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor cruelty to animals charge in Warren Municipal Court.

The charge stems from the discovery of the puppy, now named Emily, on Saturday.

According to a police report, the building’s landlord found the puppy laying in the grass in the 400 block of Vine Avenue. The responding police officer noted the puppy was panting heavily, laying in the sun, and at the time it was 87 degrees.

Police say there was water in a three-gallon container, however, the puppy couldn’t stand up to get to it.

Jason Cooke with the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project took the dog to the emergency vet where they found she had a broken leg.

“That dog could have died. It was extremely hot out, and that’s a very painful injury. She has her second visit today at Countryside in Kinsman, and Dr. Clayton determined she has a broken femur. She is going to require surgery. They are going to put a pin in her leg,” Cooke said.

Emily has been placed in a foster home through the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

As for Greathouse and Mason, they’re due back in Warren Municipal Court on August 8.