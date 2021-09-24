Warren councilman apologizes after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charge

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren city councilman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge after allegations that he used city property for his election campaign.

Seventh Ward Councilman Ron White’s charge was reduced from a felony theft in office to a misdemeanor unauthorized use of property charge.

As part of a plea agreement between White, the special prosecutor and the city police department, White agreed to pay $100 in restitution.

A petty theft report was made July 13 against White, alleging that the crime happened from April 26 to May 2.

WKBN First News Reporter Nadine Grimley spoke to White, who admitted that he used a city-owned machine for his campaign materials but said he used his own paper. A copy was left behind and someone reported it to police.

White said he made a mistake but called the end result of his case a “win-win,” because he said he didn’t do it maliciously.

He said there is a meeting next week to establish rules and regulations as far as how city-owned equipment can be used by council.

He apologized to his constituents as well as his wife for putting them through this but said “everyone makes mistakes.”

“It’s a mistake I’m sorry I made. I was ignorant to the law,” he said.

He said he greatly appreciates the support of the Ministerial Alliance, African American Achiever’s Association, A. Phillip Randolph, the NAACP and his church family, saying they stuck with him through thick and thin.