WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the community in Warren gathered Monday to discuss the recent violence in the city and ways to put an end to it.

The meeting was put together by the Brothers Against Violence.

“When you think about what’s going on, and everybody just talking about what’s going on, but nobody doing nothing about what’s going on. So we needed people to come out and do something,” said Gary McElroy of the Brothers Against Violence.

Around 50 people gathered at the Third Christian Church in Warren Monday evening. People were able to voice their concerns and give suggestions on things they feel may help.

“I just think we need to come together as a community. We need to get with like other cities like Youngstown, Niles, with their officials and everybody and try to come up with a solution for this,” said one of the speakers.

At least eight people have been shot this month in Warren, one of them being fatal. Several other reports of gunfire have been investigated as well.

“I was that kid out there in those streets, and God changed me. I want them to see the goodness in me and that if I can change they can change,” McElroy said.

City officials and leaders recently held a press conference addressing the violence. Warren’s mayor says he’s happy to see the community response.

“Making sure that we have an actual plan as we move from this meeting into the streets and into our homes and into the neighborhoods. But, I’m very encouraged because I know the commitment that’s been expressed to me about really addressing this and reaching out to the young people too,” said Warren Mayor Doug Franklin.