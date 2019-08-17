Warren community rallies for demolition of local eyesore

The asbestos removal process alone will cost up to $7 million

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Community members rallied in Warren Saturday morning, coming one step closer to getting rid of a local eyesore.

Neighbors said the old St. Joe’s hospital poses several dangers to the community, including a decrease in property value and safety concerns.

A number of elected officials were on-hand during the rally, such as Mayor William Franklin and Mayor Michael O’Brien.

O’Brien currently represents the 64th district of the Ohio House of Representatives. He said the asbestos removal process alone will cost up to $7 million.

He hopes the state will be able to get it done so they can move forward with demolition.

“If need be, I intend to take this neighborhood association to a meeting with the director of the EPA in Ohio and really share their concerns,” said O’Brien.

“Having our representatives here to see these people, hear these people, I think it could really help,” said Bob Weitzel with the Northwest Neighborhood Association.

The Northwest Neighborhood Association meetings are held the first Monday of the month at Grace United Methodist Church, on the corner of Drexel Avenue and Moncrest Drive N.W.

The meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.