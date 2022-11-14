WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The discussion on demolishing the former St. Joseph Hospital building on Warren’s Tod Avenue began 15 years ago. Monday night, the demolition discussion continued, though this time with a plan and, more importantly, the money to get the job done.

About 75 people attended the meeting at Grace United Methodist Church.

Earlier this year, the city of Warren was awarded an Ohio Brownfield Remediation Grant. The $3.4 million is going toward tearing down the former St. Joseph Hospital building.

Right now, construction crews are working to get the asbestos out of the building.

“But the asbestos itself, as it’s pulled out, is put into trucks and is wrapped as it’s being taken to a certified landfill for asbestos. It can’t go anyways. It has to go to a certified landfill that accepts asbestos,” said Michael Keys, director of Community Development.

The city and the Trumbull County Land Bank project the asbestos removal could be finished at the end of the month.

There are plans to start tearing down the building in December and remove everything with dump trucks.

“Backfill it with cleaned, filled dirt and the property will be appropriately grated and seeded so grass is growing at the end of the project,” said Shawn Carvin, director of the Trumbull County Lank Bank.

Some people at Monday night’s meeting said they don’t want to see another apartment complex that causes issues. Others suggested turning some of the 15 acres into a place for kids.

“They’re looking for places to play football, an open field or basketball, and they’re not encroaching on a neighbor’s yard,” said resident Stephan Stenson.

“A safe place for our children to go after school where you can do the tutoring. You can have the basketball, you can have the computers and for them to have somewhere maybe to eat after school. What not in safety but also a nice community center,” said resident Alyssa Norman.

As of now, the city is working with architecture students at Kent State University on plans for the area.