WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple of local communities are receiving financing to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency awarded a total of $219.5 million in low-interest and principal forgiveness funding to several communities in Northeast Ohio.

According to a press release from the Ohio EPA, the City of Warren is receiving $4.8 million for four projects. Those projects include improvements to pump stations and the wastewater treatment plant, as well as updates to the sewer system.

The health department in Columbiana County is also receiving $150,000 in principal forgiveness loans for the repair and replacement of household sewage treatment systems.

These loans (financed through the state’s revolving fund) were approved between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2022. The lower interest rates and principal forgiveness will save these communities more than $31.6 million, according to the Ohio EPA.

The EPA says funding infrastructure projects and improving water quality across the state continues to be a priority of Governor Mike DeWine’s administration.

“By investing in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, we are working toward a better quality of life for all Ohioans,” said Governor DeWine. “Water issues exist everywhere, and these infrastructure projects help ensure that these community-level, basic public services are safe and reliable for generations to come.