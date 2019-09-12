Warren City Schools superintendent ‘not proud’ of district’s overall ‘D’ grade

Superintendent Steve Chiaro said he's not satisfied with where they're at

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City School District received an overall “D” grade from the Ohio Department of Education’s 2019 school report card.

The district now sits at just under an 88% graduation rate and two and a half percentage points above the state average.

Superintendent Steve Chiaro said although the letter grade remained the same, the numbers behind it have improved.

Still, Chiaro said he’s not satisfied with where they’re at.

“Being one of the 122 districts that have a letter grade of “D” overall that’s nothing that we are proud of by any means. Our focus is to be a “C” or higher. Our aspirations are to be better than we are,” he said.

Chiaro said administrators need to keep focusing on the things they’re doing that have shown improvement, and in the areas they’ve been less successful in, the district needs to focus on stronger strategies.