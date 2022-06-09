WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s an invisible problem among the roughly 4,700 students in the Warren City School District: Children who don’t have a home.

The Warren City School District has discovered more homeless students in the district than in the past three school years. The district has been working to address student homelessness for years but recently brought a new member to the team who has already had some success.

“The homeless problem in the district is something that’s been growing, I think, especially since the pandemic,” said Jill Merolla, the district’s homeless liaison.

Merolla said most of the homeless students in the district are considered “doubled,” or living with other people.

According to data from the district, 149 students fell under that category last school year — 60 more than the 89 in the year before.

During the 2021-2022 school year, 17 students were staying at the domestic violence shelter and 29 were living at a different shelter.

Merolla believes a more systematic approach to identifying students contributed to the increase.

“There’s a lot of need in our community, and also I believe there are more out there. It’s just a matter sometimes, they’re well hidden,” she said.



The district received a significant increase in McKinney-Vento grant funding and money from the American Rescue Plan specifically to address homeless children and youth.

“There’s more to just identifying and connecting it with resources. Sometimes, they need a lot of, I think, intensive help just to access and benefit from those resources,” Merolla said.



The district started contracting with Coleman Health Services in March to bring RaiTwann Gaston on board as Family Housing Navigator.

“No student or family left behind is the biggest goal,” Gaston said.



Merolla said having Gaston has already made a tremendous difference and translated into more families getting housed.

Gaston credits his hard work and help from others in the district.

“I try my best to help that client as fast and as soon as possible because obviously, they need that assistance right when they need you. Obviously, you just want to do the best you can to help them, and that’s what I do,” Gaston said.

