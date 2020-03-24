Warren City Schools providing students with Chromebooks for online learning

Superintendent Steve Chiaro wants to make sure students have the tools they need to succeed

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Warren G. Harding High School received a new tool to continue their education online while the physical building is closed.

The district began distributing one Chromebook per family on Monday. Students can work on their distance learning lessons from home while schools remain closed.

So far, the district has received about 800 laptops of the more than 1,750 they’ve ordered.

The purchase was made through budget changes and using dollars from the curriculum instruction budget.

“When it became apparent to us the beginning of March that the governor was going to seriously be looking at the closing of school, we started accelerating our plans for our online learning platform that we were planning for next year,” said Warren City Schools Superintendent Steve Chiaro.

Chiaro says the district has ordered enough Chromebooks for high school and middle school students. Once each family of a high school student receives one, they’ll begin distributing to middle school families.