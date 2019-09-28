Warren City Schools installing new softball field and tennis courts

Both projects should be done by the end of the school year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Schools announced two new projects for its athletic program.

The district is putting in a softball field at Harding High School at the north end of the football practice field. Students will be able to practice right after school, rather than leave campus.

New tennis courts are also being built at Lincoln School. That site was chosen to give the community easier access to the courts.

Both projects will cost just over a half-million dollars and both should be done by the end of the school year.