Warren City Schools extending remote learning by another week

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City School District has decided to extend remote learning for another week.

Students will attend classes online from home through at least January 8. This applies to all students — preschool through 12th grade.

Originally, the schools had planned to bring students back to the buildings January 4.

The district cited “elevated COVID-19 transmission numbers across the City of Warren and Trumbull County” as the reason for keeping kids home.

Warren City Schools will reevaluate this decision the first week of January to determine whether or not students will return to hybrid learning the following week.

The district moved all students to remote learning November 23, a day before the Trumbull County Board of Health asked all school districts in the county to move to remote learning.