Warren City Schools announce leadership shuffle

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leadership in the Warren City School District is changing for the upcoming school year.

Warren G. Harding High School Principal Dante Capers has accepted the newly created position of Associate Superintendent of Student Services, Student Wellness & Success in the Warren City Schools.

Capers has served as lead principal for nine years and assistant principal before that.

Capers’s new position will have him focusing on the non-academic areas of education, including student enrollment for PK-12th grade, social-emotional learning, equity, student wellness, counseling, guidance, nursing services, attendance and truancy.

“While I will sincerely miss the toil and honor of leading Warren G. Harding High School, I am looking forward to serving our community, district and most importantly our students in this new role,” Capers said.

The district has posted the high school principal position and is actively seeking Capers’ replacement. Capers will work with and transition the new principal over the next several months.

Meanwhile, current Associate Superintendent Wendy Hartzell has accepted the newly created position of Chief Academic Officer (CAO) in the Warren City Schools. In her new post, she will focus on student academics and school improvement.

Hartzell will be responsible for the area of Teaching and Learning, concentrating her supervision in the departments of Curriculum & Instruction, Special Education and State/Federal Programs.

“We believe this focus is needed now more than ever as students return to school following a challenging educational experience during the COVID 19 pandemic,” explained Superintendent/CEO Steve Chiaro. “Additionally, we know through her dedication and leadership to Warren City Schools in these areas she will provide a necessary support to our students in the 2021-2022 academic year, and beyond.”

Both Hartzell and Capers will operate out of the Office of the Associate Superintendent.