WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City Prosecutor placed on unpaid leave due to an “ongoing investigation” has been fired.

Nicholas Graham was terminated as of last week.

Graham was notified in a letter dated September 2 from City Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa.

Graham had been on unpaid administrative leave since August 15.

Both he and his son were hurt in a fight during a party at Graham’s house on August 7th.

At the time, he was on approved sick leave through August 14th.