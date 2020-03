The cancellation is out of an abundance of caution surrounding the coronavirus outbreak

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City Health District has canceled all immunization clinics.

This would include all childhood and adult immunizations.

Immunizations are still being given through the Youngstown City Health District on a distancing basis. Patients must call ahead first at (330) 742-8221 or (330) 743-3333 and follow the prompts for the nursing division.