Warren City Hall closing for several weeks for renovations

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The historic Warren City Hall is about to shut down again.

Last time, it was for COVID precautions. This time, it’s for renovations.

A $2 million upgrade started a few weeks ago. Next week, it moves indoors.

City hall, the law department next door and the IT department will all close for six weeks. Workers will be working remotely.

Henry Perkins built the city hall building in the late 1800s. The city bought it in the 1930s and it’s now on the National Register of Historic Places.