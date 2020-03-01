Warren church plans infant, children’s indoor rummage sale

The sale is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Splash Ministry of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Warren is hosting an infant and children’s rummage sale.

The sale is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14

The event is planned to raise funds to provide resources and support to parents of young children.

Donations such as clothes, toys, strollers, walkers and other items may be dropped off at the church office during normal business hours, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you would like to rent a table to sell your items, it costs $15 and you can keep the profits from the sale.

For more information and to register your table, call Brenda Ceplecci at 330-534-2388.

St. Paul Lutheran Church is located at 2860 E Market St., Warren, OH 44483.