Warren church moving forward with annual Oktoberfest, but it’ll be to-go this year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A church in Trumbull County still plans on holding its annual Oktoberfest, just with a few changes.

St. Paul Lutheran Church, located on E. Market Street in Warren, will be having an “Oktoberfest To-Go” on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

People can still get a taste of Germany to enjoy at home after picking up their dinners at the church’s back door.

Dinners, which include sauerkraut and bratwurst, will be $10 apiece. They’ll also be cooking up cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, escalloped apples, rolls and cake.

There will also be 50/50 and basket raffles.

The event’s co-chairs, Lorri Baudo and Diana Bauman, said they’re planning on serving about 200 dinners even if the pandemic means they can’t celebrate like normal.

“We have to adapt because we want everyone to come to the church and enjoy the wonderful meal that we always have at our Oktoberfest. Unfortunately, they can’t enjoy the wonderful music that we usually have,” Bauman said.

All of the money raised goes back to the church.

