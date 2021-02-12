Warren church helps deliver special Valentine’s blessing

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) -Churches across the Valley have been helping out a lot during the pandemic. Friday, a church in Warren touched its neighbors by helping them through a time of job loss or struggle to put food on the table.

Cars lined up at Grace AME Church to receive a special Valentine’s blessing. Bill Strother was there to helping to hand out $50 Giant Eagle gift cards. He believes in the power of prayer.

“We do believe that prayer is the answer to all our problems. So, we feel if we bless the cars, the cars will be a blessing, also,” Strother said.

Melanie Jones says she needed the help after a stroke caused her to quit work and her income changed.

“Well, it helps me put food on the table. OK, I get food on the table, and then I can pay my bills,” Jones said.

The church had 100 gift cards. The Nursing Guild of the church shared a $5,000 gift with a city it loves and wants to help.

“We hope to give people some inspiration and hope, and not just offer material things. But also to lift them up and let them know that we do care for them,” said Cheryl Strother, spokesperson for the Nursing Guild.

AME Church runs the health fair on Courthouse Square and had another giveaway around Thanksgiving. It’s building a solid reputation.

The church put out some flyers to promote the gift card giveaway but didn’t want the word to spread too far. It wanted to help those around Warren first.

“There’s food in the home. It’s a special time of love that represents love to me. And a church reaching out to the community, being a blessing to the community,” said volunteer Shondra Reed.

The $5,000 for the gift cards came from CareSource, an Ohio company that provides health care coverage.