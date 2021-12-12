WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren firefighters are investigating what they say is an accidental fire inside a local church.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Sunday at Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren, located at 3020 Reeves Road.

According to a release from the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, a witness called 911 after peering through a window and seeing flames inside the church.

Firefighters were able to quickly stop the fire from spreading past the front pulpit, also called the ambo. The rest of the church was left undamaged.

According to the release, the ambo and a number of religious texts were destroyed by the fire.

Officials say the interior of the church will need to be repaired and cleaned.

The building is closed, so they won’t be able to hold Mass for awhile, but are encouraging parishioners to attend St. James Church in Warren for now.

“Thanks be to God, no one was injured. There was no significant damage to the building and so this morning, even though it grieves us, we are thankful to God that this could have been so much worse and it wasn’t,” said Rev. Christopher Cicero, pastor of Blessed Sacrament.

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown said more information will be coming soon.